'Superb turnaround': Tharoor on Telangana exit poll; Revanth Reddy prediction is…

As the exit polls on Thursday predicted massive Congress gain in Telangana, the youngest state of the country which has been ruled by the Telangana's party led by K Chandrashekar Rao since its formation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed this as a 'superb turnaround'. Tharoor cited the exit poll predictions of South First which projected Congress as the winner with 62-72 seats, Bharat Rashtra Samithi as the second with 35-56 seats, AIMIM with 6-7 and BJP in the fourth position with 3-8 seats. Shashi Tharoor reacted to the Telangana exit poll predictions on Thursday.

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy's prediction is the party will win over 80 seats out of the 119 in a clear majority. "This was not a Congress versus BRS election. This was between KCR's family and the public of Telangana. And the public always wins. In the first cabinet meeting, we will make sure that our six guarantees are implemented immediately," Revanth Reddy said.

What exit polls predicted in Telangana

Exit polls unanimously predicted a clear Congress edge in Telangana in a first for the state. Some exit polls, however, have projected a close fight between the Congress and the BRS.

India TV-CNX predicted 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS and two to four for the BJP. The P-Marq poll gave 58-71 to the Congress, 37-51 to the BRS. News 24-Today’s Chanakya gave 71 to the Congress and 33 to the BRS. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat projected that Congress would get 49-59 and the BRS 48-58 in a close fight. The ABP-C Voter poll gave 49-65 to the Congress, 38-54 to the BRS and five to 13 to the BJP.

BRS leader and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said the exit poll results were illogical as people were still voting when the exit poll predictions started coming in. "This is an illogical exit poll. People are still voting... It is ridiculous of the Election Commission of India also basically to allow for exit polls at 5:30pm when people are queuing up to vote till 9pm. I think it's very ludricrous...I've come here because I wanted to tell my party cadre that don't believe this nonsense," KTR said on Thursday. "On December 3, be ready to apologise to people for the fault you did," KTR added.