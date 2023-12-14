Revanth announces revamp of Dharani portal in Telangana

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced a total revamp of Dharani portal, a digitised land records management system, by identifying its loopholes and taking up corrective measures. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announces a total revamp of Dharani portal. (ANI)

Revanth Reddy held a two-hour long review with the officials of the revenue department to discuss the issues concerning the Dharani portal. He asked chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) Naveen Mittal to submit a comprehensive report on the portal within a week.

Dharani portal, introduced by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in October 2020, was one of the major factors for the defeat of the BRS in the recent assembly elections in the state.

There had been complaints from lakhs of farmers about their missing land records in the portal due to alleged irregularities in the digitisation process at the block level. During the election campaign, the Congress announced that it would do away with the Dharani portal and replace it with a fool-proof system called “Bhoomatha.”

An official in the revenue department privy to the development said even during the ongoing Praja Vaani (people’s voice) programme being held every day at Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan (erstwhile Pragati Bhavan, the official camp office of KCR during his regime), most of the complaints are about the discrepancies in Dharani portal.

“The chief minister asked Mittal to present a comprehensive data of all the agriculture and non-agriculture lands in the state, including assigned lands and lands which were banned from transactions due to litigations while submitting the report. He also made a detailed inquiry about the security of the Dharani portal,” the official said.

Revanth Reddy sought to know what had happened to the central funds to the extent of ₹83 crore released for conducting comprehensive land survey, digitisation of land records and issuance of title deeds to the farmers.

He asked the revenue department authorities to conduct meetings with the people at Mandal Revenue Offices (MROs) every month to understand the problems of the farmers pertaining to land records.

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha also attended the review meeting.