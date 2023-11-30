Revanth Reddy's brother stopped from entering Kamareddy polling booth, claims BRS workers tried to ‘attack’ him

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers on Thursday stopped Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy's brother Kondal Reddy from entering a polling booth in Kamareddy, claiming that he was “not authorised” to visit the booth. According to a BRS worker, Reddy was roaming around with a fake pass along with 20 other people.

Telangana Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy (HT)

“He went to three polling stations with them in three vehicles but the Police didn't tell them anything...They are indulging in hooliganism. We got the people accompanying him arrested by police. But the police released them in 10 minutes...We will complain to the Election Commission,” a BRS worker told news agency ANI.

On the other hand, Kondal Reddy claimed that a group of BRS workers stopped his vehicle and tried to attack him. “Their (BRS) vehicles had been following my car for the last 2-3 hours in a bid to stop me. I have been visiting the polling booths generally since morning...I have complained to the SP. Let's see what happens,” he said.

The voting for the 119-member Telangana legislative assembly elections is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, voting was halted in the Kamareddy polling booth due to a malfunction of the EVM machine.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between BRS, Congress, and BJP workers at a polling booth in the Jangaon assembly constituency earlier in the day. A purported video of the fight was caught on camera in which an unidentified man can be seen slapping another person while holding him by his collar as a policeman proceeds to diffuse the situation.

Latest voter turnout in Telangana

According to the Election Commission, the state has seen a voter turnout of 20.64 percent till 11 am. Voters are exercising their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. For the first time in Telangana, home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available.

The high-stake elections are witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling BRS, BJP, and Congress.

In 2018, the BRS had won 88 of the 119 seats with a vote share of 47.4 percent, while the Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)