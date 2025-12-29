Revanth Reddy's subtle dig at Digvijaya Singh? Amid row, CM hails ‘commitment’ of Sonia Gandhi

A full-blown controversy has erupted over senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remark praising the “organisational strength” of the RSS and BJP, and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy now appears to have joined the debate. LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Sonia Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in New Delhi.(PTI)

Without taking any names, the Telangana chief minister praised former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and the Indian National Congress in a post on X, appreciating the party for “building democratic institutions” and “uniting a diverse nation”.

This comes after Digvijaya Singh’s remarks triggered speculation of internal differences within the Congress due to his appreciation of the ruling party’s “organisational strength”.

Revanth Reddy’s post for Sonia Gandhi

In a post on X, the Telangana chief minister praised Sonia Gandhi for her role in the selection of PV Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh as prime ministers of India.

As Digvijaya Singh’s remarks were seen as an apparent, indirect jibe at the Congress for calling for “reforms” within the organisation, Reddy hailed Sonia Gandhi’s “service, commitment, ethics and values” and said that the Congress party has “shaped every defining chapter of modern India”.

The post was seen by some as an indirect counter to Digvijaya Singh’s remarks.

“Under Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji’s leadership, it became possible for Shri P V Narasimha Rao garu, who started his public career from a remote village in #Telangana, to rise to become Prime Minister of the country. Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji also made an economist like Dr Manmohan Singh Ji prime minister,” Reddy wrote.

He added, “From leading India’s freedom struggle to framing the Constitution, from building democratic institutions to uniting a diverse nation, the Indian National Congress has shaped every defining chapter of modern India.”

What did Digvijaya Singh say?

The senior Congress leader shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s on Quora on December 27. The image showed a young Narendra Modi sitting on the floor beside senior BJP leader LK Advani during an event held in Gujarat.

He later posted the photograph on X and wrote, “I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots Swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram.”

Reacting to the post, several Congress leaders said there was “nothing to learn” from the RSS. After sharp responses from the BJP, Singh said his post had been misunderstood and clarified that he was a staunch opponent of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.