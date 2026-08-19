‘Will reveal corruption files… don’t force me': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay warns DMK over claims of irregularities

A day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a heated exchange between DMK and TVK leaders over an alleged tender to relocate the chief minister's office, another tense situation erupted over alleged irregularities in road-laying works. The tension prompted CM C Joseph Vijay to warn that he would reveal "corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time."

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday over the government's decision to relocate chief minister Vijay's office. (Tamil Nadu Assembly)

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On Tuesday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader EV Velu engaged in a war of words with Tamil Nadu's public works minister Aadhav Arjuna over alleged irregularities in a ₹5.54-crore tender issued for relocating CM's office. Another ruckus erupted in the Assembly on Wednesday over alleged discrepancies in road-laying works, with both TVK and DMK trading barbs.

Amid the heated debate, chief minister Vijay said, "I will reveal the corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time. I have two files on my desk. Don't force me to do it now."

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Deep Dive What are the reasons behind the decision to relocate Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister's office? The relocation of the Chief Minister's office is mainly due to the lack of basic amenities in the current space and the need for a proper reception area for visiting dignitaries. What allegations have been raised regarding the ₹5.54-crore tender for relocating the CM's office? DMK leader EV Velu alleged irregularities in the tender process, claiming it was not published on the official website initially and raised concerns about its transparency. How is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's work ethic characterized by his ministers? Minister Aadhav Arjuna described CM Vijay as a 'political monk,' stating that he works 18 to 20 hours a day and starts his day at 4 am by checking in with ministers about departmental updates.

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DMK MLA Velu had raised the Tamil Nadu government's decision to shift the CMO in the Assembly on Tuesday, pointing out that the tender process was published in a newspaper but not on the official website.

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Velu alleged that people working in the Secretariat had asked him where they would rest and eat if the chief minister were to take over the place. He urged CM Vijay to take "this into consideration."

Fort St George in Chennai currently houses the chief minister's office and the state Legislative Assembly. The plan is to shift the CMO to the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, a 10-storey building constructed by late former CM Kalaignar, in the same Secretariat complex.

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TVK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna dismissed the allegation levelled by Velu, terming it as an attempt to plant doubt while appearing friendly.

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He said the decision to relocate the CM's office was due to the lack of basic amenities in the current space and of a reception area for foreign delegations and other dignitaries who visit the Secretariat to meet the chief minister.

Defending CM Vijay, Arjuna said the decision was not for the TVK chief's personal luxury, adding that he's so humble he would be comfortable even in a hotel or a van.

Arjuna had further clarified that the tender process was not yet completed, which is why he said, it was not published. He also cited contractrors' move to increase prices if the Schedule of Rates for the tender was made public immediately.

The TVK minister said the CM Vijay-led government will soon release a detailed White Paper in this regard.

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