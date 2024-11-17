Revoke AFSPA: Manipur's appeal as violence flares up, CM's house targeted

The Manipur government has formally requested the Centre to reconsider and revoke the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of the state. Women from Lamlai village and Chalou village stage a sit-in protest in Imphal East against the violence and tension in the state after the kidnapping of 6 individuals. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The ministry of home affairs had reimposed AFSPA on November 14 in areas including Sekmai PS and Lamsang PS in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Jiribam, which has been affected by fresh violence.

In a letter to the Centre, the joint secretary (home) has said that the state cabinet during its meeting on November 15, deliberated on the matter and decided to recommend the withdrawal of the declaration of these areas as disturbed under Section 3 of AFSPA, 1958.

The state government urged the Centre to review and revoke the notification issued on November 14 in the interest of public welfare.

Hours after the bodies of all six missing persons were recovered from a Manipur river, protestors attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on Saturday.

However, in response, the government imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five districts and suspended internet services in parts of the state.

Chief secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the affected districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur for two days, starting from 5.15 pm on Saturday.

A mob also attempted to storm the personal ancestral residence of chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday evening, triggering a major escalation between security forces and the protesters.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body representing civil society organisations of Imphal valley, demanded military action against militants within 24 hours.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday called the recent violent clashes and ongoing bloodshed in Manipur "deeply disturbing." He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and take steps to restore peace in the region.