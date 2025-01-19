Sanjay Roy's mother on conviction: 'No objection if court decides to hang him’

The mother of Sanjoy Roy, who was convicted for the rape and murder of an on-duty medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has said that if her son is guilty then he should get the punishment he deserves, even capital punishment. Kolkata, Nov 04 (ANI): Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Saikat Paul)

The 70-year-old woman said she would "cry alone" but would accept his punishment as destiny.

Sanjay Roy was pronounced guilty of the rape and murder of an on-duty medic of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. His quantum of punishment will be announced by a Kolkata court on January 20.

The charges under which Roy has been convicted entail a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum can be capital punishment.

Roy's mother, who had been reticent to speak to the media after the court convicted Roy on January 18, told reporters that being a woman and a mother of three daughters she can feel the anguish and pain of the victim's mother.

"If the court decides to hang him to death, I don't have any objection as his crime has been proved in the eye of the law. I will cry alone but accept it as a quirk of fate, something willed by destiny," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read | RG Kar verdict proves Kolkata Police carried out proper investigation: TMC

Asked if she had turned up during any of the court hearings or met Roy at the lockup, she replied that she would have tried to go if the charges were found to be not true.

‘No plan to challenge court’s order,' says sister

Meanwhile, Roy's elder sister, said that the law should take its own course and that the family has no plan to challenge the order on its own in any court.

"If he has committed any crime, he should get proper punishment. We don't have any plan to challenge the order on our part. I am living in my in-laws house. I don't have any contact with my family since my marriage in 2007 while my mother is not well," she said.

Also Read | RG Kar case: What could be Sanjay Roy's sentence after guilty verdict?

She added: “Since Sanjay's arrest, we were under the stigma and everyone from neighbours to relatives would point fingers at us saying we are Sanjay's kin. I hope we are clearing the air now.”