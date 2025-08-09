‘Broke my bangles, bled for justice’: RG Kar rape victim’s mother alleges assault by Mamata’s police

The mother of the deceased RG Kar Medical College student, who was raped and murdered last year in Kolkata, has accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's police force of manhandling her during a protest on Saturday. BJP members and security personnel clash during a protest organised to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital.(PTI)

She alleged that she was roughed up by women police personnel while on her way to join a march to West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna', called to mark one year of the rape and murder of her daughter in a state-run hospital.

Also Read | Bengal police lathi-charge protestors during march over RG Kar rape case

The woman claimed that in the scuffle, her 'shankha' (traditional conch shell bangle) was broken and she sustained a head injury.

"Why are they stopping us like this? All we want is to reach Nabanna and seek justice for my daughter," she said.

The rally participants demanded the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee for “failing to protect women.”

Also Read | Unhappy over probe, RG Kar victim's parents meet CBI director; assured all assistance

The protest, led by family members of the RG Kar Medical College victim, who was brutally raped and murdered inside the hospital premises last year, was blocked by heavy police deployment as the protestors tried to march towards Nabanna.

The RG Kar victim's father also alleged that the police tried to prevent the family from reaching Dorina Crossing to join the march, despite court permission for a peaceful rally.

BJP workers join the protest

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, appealed to BJP workers to participate in the procession without a party flag.

Adhikari, accompanied by a section of BJP MLAs, joined the victim's parents at the Dorina Crossing in Esplanade in central Kolkata sans the BJP's banners, flags and other party insignia.

Also Read | Kolkata law college gang-rape accused had demanded death penalty in RG Kar case

"The Mamata Banerjee administration is fearing this massive crowd, which has gathered in protest," Adhikari said.

The protestors were seen carrying the Tricolour besides posters and banners demanding justice for the victim and the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.