RG Kar murder case: ‘Ashamed of everything’, says convict Sanjay Roy's mother

The mother of Sanjay Roy, sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year, remained confined to her home and refused to meet reporters after the court verdict, PTI reported. Kolkata, Nov 04 (ANI): Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Saikat Paul)

Malati Roy, 75, asked the reporters to leave after they began to gather outside her home. “I am ashamed of everything," she said, asking the media personnel to go away.

As amother of three daughters, Roy said she understands the pain of the doctor’s family and will not object to the court’s decision.

“If the court decides to hang him to death, I don't have any objection as his crime has been proved in the eye of the law. I will cry alone but accept it as a quirk of fate, something willed by destiny,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Roy's mother isolated herself in her home and declined to respond to questions from reporters about the judgment on Monday. She yelled and said, "I don't wish to say anything. I am ashamed of everything. Please go away."

None of the relatives or sisters of Sanjay Roy were present during the verdict day, or any proceedings day. One of his elder sisters, who lives near mother's house with her in-laws, had said, “There are reports that Sanjoy was not alone at the crime scene. I hope the investigations were thorough and involved all those connected, whether directly or indirectly. Anyone else involved should be held accountable.”

Several of the neighbors who had gathered outside said they thought Sanjay couldn't have done it by himself and that there might have been other people involved.

Urmila Mahato, one of the neighbours, recalled watching him grow up and mentioned that three years ago, he had enrolled in a boxing class and then joined the municipal volunteer wing of the Kolkata Police.

She said, "After that, he moved into the Kolkata Police barracks, and we didn’t see him around much," Mahato said. After joining the boxing club, Sanjay started hanging out with bad company, and started drinking. She added, "However, it was unimaginable that he would be convicted of raping and murdering a woman.”

Sanjoy Roy to life in prison until his death

A court in Kolkata sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until his death on Monday after convicting him of raping and killing an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year. Roy was convicted on Saturday by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah of the crime.

(with input from PTI)