'RG Kar case forcibly taken away from Kolkata Police': Mamata Banerjee ‘not satisfied’ with punishment for Sanjay Roy

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2025 04:20 PM IST

RG Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee voiced her dissatisfaction with the Kolkata court's life sentence for Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar case.

RG Kar rape-murder case: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed disappointment with the Kolkata court's sentencing of life imprisonment till death for convict Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case on Monday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah. (PTI file)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah. (PTI file)

“I am not satisfied… All of us demanded the death sentence, but the court gave life imprisonment,” Mamata Banerjee said in her first reaction to the Sealdah court's pronouncement.

Banerjee claimed the probe was "forcibly" taken away from the Kolkata Police, and asserted that had it been with them, they would have ensured a death penalty.

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee questioned the CBI investigation in the case.

"All of us had demanded a death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death. The case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he was served a death sentence," she claimed.

"We don’t know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, the death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied," she said.

The Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death after he was convicted of the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah had on Saturday found Roy guilty of the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year, which sparked unprecedented and prolonged nationwide protests.

Judge Das said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category, for not imposing the death penalty on the convict.

