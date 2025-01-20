RG Kar rape case LIVE: Convict Sanjay Roy brought to Kolkata court for sentence pronouncement

Jan 20, 2025 11:51 AM IST

The parents of the deceased doctor, who were on their way to the court, said they trusted the judiciary to deliver justice.

“We have faith in the judge,” said the victim’s father.

The deceased doctor's mother, however, expressed disappointment with the CBI investigation, alleging that "other perpetrators involved in the crime had not been brought to justice".

“Only one person is not involved in the crime, yet the CBI has failed to apprehend the others. Such criminals have no right to live if we are to prevent future crimes in society,” the bereaved mother said.