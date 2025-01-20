RG Kar rape case LIVE: Convict Sanjay Roy brought to Kolkata court for sentence pronouncement
RG Kar rape case LIVE: A CBI court in West Bengal's Kolkata will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday afternoon for Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of raping and murdering a 31-year-old duty doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. Amid high security, Roy was taken to the court from jail around 10:30 am on Monday. The Sealdah court has been fortified, and nearly 500 policemen have beendeployed to prevent any untoward incident....Read More
Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah had on Saturday declared Roy guilty of rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at the hospital on August 9 last year.
RG Kar rape case verdict | Key points
- Sanjay Roy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and throttling her to death. He was convicted by the judge under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
- The charges under which Roy has been convicted entail a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum can be capital punishment.
- Section 64 (rape) of the BNS entails a punishment of not less than 10 years and can go up to life term.
- Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) provides for punishment of not less than 20 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death.
- Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for life to a person convicted of the crime.
- On Monday, Roy's statement will be heard at 12:30 pm, and the sentence will be pronounced thereafter.
The parents of the deceased doctor, who were on their way to the court, said they trusted the judiciary to deliver justice.
The parents of the deceased doctor, who were on their way to the court, said they trusted the judiciary to deliver justice.
“We have faith in the judge,” said the victim’s father.
The deceased doctor's mother, however, expressed disappointment with the CBI investigation, alleging that "other perpetrators involved in the crime had not been brought to justice".
“Only one person is not involved in the crime, yet the CBI has failed to apprehend the others. Such criminals have no right to live if we are to prevent future crimes in society,” the bereaved mother said.
RG Kar Rape and Murder Case Hearing LIVE: Sanjay Roy brought to court for sentence pronouncement
Amid tight security arrangements, Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, was brought to a court here on Monday for pronouncement of the sentence.
The Sealdah court has been fortified with nearly 500 policemen deployed and the authorities left no stone unturned to prevent any untoward incident, police said.
RG Kar Rape and Murder Case Hearing LIVE: What Justice Anirban Das told Sanjay Roy?
“You have been accused of attacking the victim in the RG Kar Hospital, throttled and strangulated her to death. You have sexually assaulted her. Charges have been framed. After taking into account the witnesses and documents, it has been proved. The court finds you guilty,” Justice Anirban Das, additional district and sessions judge, told Sanjay Roy in a packed room.
RG Kar Rape nd Murder Case Hearing LIVE: Sanjay Roy to be given an opportunity to speak
During the court's hearing on Saturday, Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, continued to claim innocence and alleged the involvement of an IPS officer in the crime.
Roy also alleged that he was being framed to protect the other high-profile accused in the case. The judge informed Roy that he would be given an opportunity to make a statement before the quantum of punishment was announced on Monday.