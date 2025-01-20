RG Kar murder victim parents' 1st reaction: ‘Don’t want compensation, want justice'

The family of the RG Kar murder victim told the Sealdah court judge on Monday that they want justice for their daughter and not compensation. Police barricade the Civil and Criminal Court, Sealdah as court pronounced verdict on rape-murder incident of on-duty PGT doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, India.(Hindustan Times)

“We don't want compensation, we want justice,” ANI quoted the victim's family members as saying after the court directed the West Bengal government to pay compensation of ₹17 lakh to them.

The court has sentenced Sanjay Roy, the prime accused, to life imprisonment till date, after he was convicted for the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run hospital.

What Sealdah court judge said on life term to Sanjay Roy



The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah had on Saturday held Roy guilty of the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year, which sparked off unprecedented and prolonged nationwide protests.

Judge Das said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category as justification for not giving death penalty to the convict.

Earlier, the victim's family lawyer told ANI,"I want the death sentence as maximum punishment."

The father of the victim had demanded harshest punishment to the accused. He said their fight will continue on the streets and in the courts.

"On Saturday, the judge said that the harshest punishment would be given (to the accused). We have full faith in the judge. Our fight will continue in the courts and streets," the father of the deceased doctor told ANI.

On Saturday, Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case of a trainee doctor. The court said sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused.

"There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.