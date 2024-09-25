RG Kar rape-murder case records ‘falsified’ by Kolkata police station: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that some of the records pertaining to the rape and murder of a junior doctor in the RG Kar Medical College were "falsely created" and "altered" at the Tala police station in Kolkata. The probe agency told a special court in Kolkata that the CCTV footage from the police station has also been seized. CBI's new revelation in RG Kar rape-murder case (HT FILE)

The seized CCTV footage from the Tala police station has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for further examination, CBI told the court.

The CBI, which interrogated Tala Police Station officer in charge Abhijit Mondal and medical college's former principal Sandip Ghosh in its custody, informed the court that "new/additional" facts emerged in its probe showing that "some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in PS Tala".

Further, the probe agency produced Mondal and Ghosh in front of the court after the completion of their remand on Wednesday. The special court extended their judicial custody till September 30.

There was an “unnecessary delay of two days” in the seizure of prime accused Sanjay Roy's clothes and belongings that could have resulted in strong evidence against him, the CBI alleged.

The prime suspect, Sanjay Roy, was arrested the next day of the gruesome incident after "his role in the commission of crime had already emerged". The agency is now probing criminal conspiracy, if any, between Roy, Ghosh and Mondal.

On August 9, the body of a trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, and the autopsy report showed that she had been raped and murdered.

Sanjay Roy has been named as the sole accused of the gruesome crime till now.

The case sparked widespread protests across the nation, with junior doctors in Kolkata refusing to return to duty and demanding justice for the victim. The deceased doctor's family also levelled allegations against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata police for trying to cover up the crime and attempting to give the family money.

(With inputs from PTI)