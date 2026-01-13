New Delhi, The country will achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' with the right "direction and speed", Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday, underlining that these values drive nations and individuals alike. Right direction, speed will help achieve 'Viksit Bharat' goal: CDS

In his address to cadets at the National Cadet Corps Republic Day camp at Delhi Cantonment, the CDS described the armed forces as "one of the most noble professions" and urged the youth to serve the nation.

"When I say that your path and destination should be aligned, it's a choice we have to make today so that you reach the correct destination and achieve your destiny. This particular choice that you make to achieve your destiny should also have an element of nationalism in it," Gen Chauhan said.

The country's youth would lead the way to 'Viksit Bharat', he said.

"It's not only you, but I believe that the nation is also at a very critical kind of junction. We are also seeking a destiny. We want to be a developed nation by 2047, a samridh nation that is sashakt and surakshit .

"A 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047. And I believe this is our Amrit Kaal , and we will achieve our destiny as a nation. And, this we will achieve with the help of the youth, who are motivated and ready to do something for the country," he said.

In his address, he emphasised the significance of speed.

"I want to add another element of speed into it. Why I'm saying so is, again a small saying goes... you can't wait for tomorrow. We as a nation have very little time to become a developed nation by 2047," he said.

Reflecting on his own career path, the general said, "Long back, almost about 49-50 years ago, five decades ago, I made this choice. I joined the armed forces. And I'm here, to pitch the same to you. It's a profession that begets the respect of the citizens of this country."

He said the profession enabled young people to join an "elite" class.

"And, when I say elite, it's not because of the pay and allowances which you get, it is because of the kind of skills in which you are trained in. That makes you stand out. It's a very respectable and honourable profession, the profession of arms," he said.

The road ahead will not always be smooth, he cautioned.

"There will be ups, there will be downs. But a true soldier is one who doesn't get disheartened by this. Always remember that a bend in the road is not the end of the road. You have got to keep on moving and never lose hope," he told the cadets.

