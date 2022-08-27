Right-wing group chants ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ after namaz at Bhopal mall | Video goes viral

A controversy has erupted over a video purportedly showing a group of men offering namaz at a mall in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. The video shows some Muslim men, presumably employees, offering namaz in a closed place at DB Mall on Saturday afternoon.

In the clip, a member of the right-wing organisation can be heard questioning the mall personnel if the mall was opened to allow namaz. Later, he asks the employees to move aside and instructs his companion to photograph the Muslim men in prayers. "Photo hojaye achi si..." he says.

The incident triggered a row after some members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside the mall and argued with a representative of the mall's management stating that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa at the establishment. A clip of some men, mostly in saffron attire, reciting some chants on the mall premises, is also being shared as part of the clip.

Bajrang Dal Vibhag Sah-Sanyojak Abhijeet Singh Rajput, who led the protestors, said, “We have been getting information for the last one month that some people were offering namaz on the second floor of DB Mall. We reached there today and captured 10 to 12 people offering namaz.”

The Bajrang Dal had raised an objection about this with the DB Mall management, but no official was present, he said. “We spoke to the security supervisors and warned them to stop the practise or the Bajrang Dal members will recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand (a part of Ramayana),” Rajput said.

“While the supervisor said that namaz was being offered in an enclosed place, the truth is that it was offered in an open space,” he said.

As soon as the incident came to light, a police team was sent to the spot, a PTI report said.

When the police reached the scene, Bajrang Dal members were exiting the mall. No one has made any complaint in this regard so far, MP Nagar police station in-charge Keshant Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)