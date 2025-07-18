‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ storms KFC Ghaziabad, shuts outlet over meat sale during Sawan | Viral video

Members of the ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ on Thursday staged a protest outside a KFC outlet in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, demanding a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food during the holy Hindu month of Sawan. Right-wing outfit storms KFC Ghaziabad over non-veg in Sawan(Screengrab from X/@_Byomkesh)

The protest was also staged outside a local eatery, Nazir, disrupting operations and leading to a temporary shutdown of both establishments, Aaj Tak reported.

The incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

In footage circulated online, the right-wing outfit's members can be seen carrying saffron flags and chanting religious slogans like "Jai Sri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev". One of the videos shows protesters forcibly pulling down the shutter of the KFC outlet in Ghaziabad.

The group then posed in front of the closed shopfront while chanting “Har Har Mahadev.”

In a video, members of the outfit can be heard arguing with the restaurant staff, insisting that the outlet serve only vegetarian food during the month of Sawan. One protester says, “All of these items (non-veg) should be banned in the month of Sawan.”

The protestors were not seen engaging in physical violence but insisted on halting the sale of meat, citing religious sentiments during the month dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Connection of Sawan with vegetarianism

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is considered a holy month in the Hindu calendar, especially by devotees of Lord Shiva. Many observe fasts and refrain from consuming meat, alcohol, and even onion and garlic during this period.

The Kanwar Yatra, a major pilgrimage during this time, sees thousands of kanwariyas collect Ganga water to offer at Shiva temples. In many places, local authorities impose partial restrictions on the sale of meat during the month, though no state-wide ban is in place.