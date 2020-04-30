Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, 4 others allowed to travel to Mumbai by Delhi Police

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:49 IST

Delhi Police on Thursday issued movement passes to 5 people, including late Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, to visit Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after losing his fight with cancer.

Four other people were allowed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi along with Riddhima Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

“Along with Ridhima - Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai - got permission to travel to Mumbai,” Meena added.

National Film Award winner Rishi Kapoor, 67, breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news.

A message released by Kapoor’s family said, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last”.

The nation mourned the passing away of the senior actor who is known to have entertained several generations over the decades. Actors, members of the film fraternity, diplomats, politicians and sports persons from across the country condoled Kapoor’s demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Kapoor as a “powerhouse of talent” and said that he is anguished by his demise.

“Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” PM’s tweet read.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the news saying he was devastated. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Bachchan posted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwakl said Kapoor “entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career”.

“What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”

Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor was in New York for more than a year for treatment and returned to India in September 2019. His health had frequently been in focus ever since his diagnosis.