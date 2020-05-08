e-paper
Home / India News / Riyaz Naikoo encounter: Restrictions tightened across Kashmir to maintain law and order

Riyaz Naikoo encounter: Restrictions tightened across Kashmir to maintain law and order

Concertina wires and heavy deployment of security force personnel dotted the roads around densely populated areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to ensure that only people with movement passes were out of their homes, officials said.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 15:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Srinagar
Policemen stop vehicles during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on Friday.
Policemen stop vehicles during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI photo)
         

Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed across the Kashmir valley on Friday to maintain law and order as authorities apprehend street protests against the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces.

Concertina wires and heavy deployment of security force personnel dotted the roads around densely populated areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to ensure that only people with movement passes were out of their homes, officials said.

They said while the government is strictly enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown, the additional restrictions were imposed on Friday to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday, prompting authorities to snap mobile telephony and Internet services in the valley.

Restrictions were also imposed in most parts of the valley including Srinagar city soon after the news about Naikoo’s killing spread.

A civilian was killed and 15 others were injured in clashes with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, hours after Naikoo and his associate were killed on Wednesday.

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror's new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
'He shouldn't have bowled that over': Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
