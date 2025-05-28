Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
RJD chief's brother-in-law reacts to Tej Pratap's expulsion from party: ‘Lalu ji made a mistake’

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2025 03:46 PM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for 6 years over irresponsible behaviour.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's brother-in-law, Subhash Yadav, on Wednesday criticised the party's decision to remove Tej Pratap Yadav, saying it was hastily made.

The move came a day after Tej Pratap posted a woman’s pictures on social media, claiming he was in a relationship with her for 12 years..(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
"Lalu ji made a mistake by removing him from the party and family in a rush. This should not have been done," Subhash Yadav told ANI, adding that he thinks that the decision was made given the upcoming elections in Bihar.

He also called on Tej Pratap Yadav to clarify matters publicly. "I just want to say to Tej Pratap to come in front of the media and brief them about this."

Tej Pratap's expulsion from RJD
 

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his son and former Bihar minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years over irresponsible behaviour and failing to conform to probity and family values.

The move came a day after Tej Pratap posted a woman’s pictures on social media, claiming he was in a relationship with her for 12 years.

In a post on X, the RJD chief said that disregard for moral values weakens the social justice struggle. “My elder son’s activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour are not in conformity with our family’s values and culture. ...I distance my son from the party and my family. From now on, he will have no association with our party and family.”

On his part, Tej Pratap claimed that his Facebook account was hacked and that his photos were edited wrongfully.

What Tej Pratap Yadav's ex-wife said
 

Tej Pratap Yadav, 37, a Bihar assembly member, married Aishwarya Rai in 2018. Their divorce case is pending before a court.

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai claimed that Tej Pratap's expulsion from the RJD was an eyewash and accused Yadav's family of creating a controversy in view of the coming Bihar elections.

"Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated. The elections are near, that is why they have taken such a step and created this drama," Aishwarya told ANI.

News / India News / RJD chief's brother-in-law reacts to Tej Pratap's expulsion from party: ‘Lalu ji made a mistake’
