Manoj Jha reacts to BJP leader's ‘Osama Bin Laden’ comment on Rahul Gandhi's beard

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Saturday responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar president Samrat Chaudhary's “growing beard like Osama bin Laden” comments on Congress Rahul Gandhi. "Crores of people in this country keep a beard. Are they all Osama Bin Laden?" Jha asked Chaudhary.

RJD leader Manoj jha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If you want to oppose take the political angle. But Samrat ji has a problem. He is competing with Giriraj Singh who called Godse the nation's ‘Saput’ (worthy son)”, he added.

Jha's reply came after Chaudhary said Rahul Gandhi grows a beard like Osama bin Laden and thinks that he will become like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhary also referred to Rahul Gandhi as a "child" and questioned his political acumen. He said at 50 years old, Rahul Gandhi lacked the necessary political intelligence, likening him to a person with the intellectual capacity of a child.

Gandhi had been in the news during the Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Who else commented on Rahul Gandhi's beard

During an election rally in Ahmedabad in November last year, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I just saw that his looks have also changed. I said in a TV interview a few days back that there is nothing wrong with his new look. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It is better if it looks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had responded, “It is truly pathetic that several TV channels did debates today on Assam CM's obnoxious and totally unacceptable comments on Rahul Gandhi's beard. This trivializes the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”