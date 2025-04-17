Patna, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, who was wanted by Bihar Police in connection with an extortion case, surrendered before a court here on Thursday, a senior officer said. RJD MLA wanted in extortion case surrenders before Bihar court

Speaking to PTI, Patna-West Superintendent of Police Sharat R S confirmed that Yadav surrendered before the Danapur court in Patna, and stated that other proceedings are being conducted.

"He and his associates were wanted in an extortion case," the SP said.

He said further details will be shared later.

After surrendering before the Danapur court, Yadav told reporters, "I am a victim of a political conspiracy... there is a threat to my life... I might be killed. If I remain alive, I will file papers seeking bail. There are certain officials who are against me... I repeat: there is a threat to my life."

Bihar Police had on April 11 conducted searches at several locations related to the RJD's Danapur MLA and his close associates as part of its investigation into an extortion case in Patna.

Police had conducted the searches at 11 places in Danapur and other localities in the state capital after registering an FIR against Yadav and five others on the basis of a complaint filed by a Patna-based builder.

"The complainant alleged that he was getting extortion and life-threatening calls from the accused for the last several days. There were also allegations that the accused forged certain documents related to a property.

"The complainant was constructing an apartment in Khagaul area of Patna. During the searches, police seized several incriminating documents and materials, including ₹10 lakh in cash, cheques of ₹77 lakh, six blank cheques, 14 deed documents related to the sale and purchase of properties and 17 cheque books," Patna Police had said on April 11.

All accused were absconding when searches were conducted in Patna on April 11.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.