‘RJD will never compromise with BJP’: Tejashwi

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:51 IST

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday made a blistering attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar on governance issues and strongly refuted speculations in political circles that RJD was having some sort of understanding with the BJP, saying such ‘rumours’ were being spread by the JD(U) strongman’s loyalists.

The political grapevine has been agog for a while about a possible RJD-BJP pact owing to Tejashwi’s long absence from Bihar after Lok Sabha polls and also not strongly criticizing the central and state government.

“There is lot of talk in political circles that RJD is having sort of understanding with BJP. Well, I want to clarify that some of the loyalists of the chief minister are spreading such rumours just to create confusion in the opposition camp. I, like my father Lalu Prasad, will never compromise with BJP and RSS combine no matter what may come and will not be frightened by cases slapped against me and my family,” Yadav said.

He was addressing a mega grand alliance event organized in Patna by RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha to observe the 52nd death anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. The event was seen as a show of unity of the grand alliance amid the rift witnessed during the seat sharing arrangement for the by-poll on October 21. But the event was attended by the respective party heads of all allies including those from CPI, CPM and CPI-ML( liberation).

Today Tejashwi, in presence of all top leaders of the grand alliance like RLSP chief, Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, VIP party chief Mukesh Sahni, Loktantrick Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and other prominent faces, asserted that the RJD would struggle to dislodge the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar to form a pro-poor government in next assembly polls.

“ Yes, I want to also clarify the doors are closed for Nitish Kumar in the grand alliance as he has proved to be an untrustworthy ally and betrayed people’s mandate to realign with the BJP,” Yadav said.

All the GA leaders, later, passed a resolution resolving to fight against the NDA government at the Centre describing the situation in the country as alarming and also demanded the resignation of the chief minister for failing to check AES deaths of children in Muzaffarpur, water logging menace in Patna, spiralling crime, deteriorating health infrastructure and other failures.

“We all have to work with synergy and leave our ego behind so that there is better communication,” said, Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, a point reiterated by the leader of the opposition and RLSP chief.

Left leaders maintained there was undeclared emergency in the country with the government at the Centre trying to suppress dissenting voices and playing the religious card to muster votes, ignoring people’s issues like inflation, unemployment, fiscal deficit, agricultural low productivity. “There is a need for left democratic secular front for fighting against the BJP led NDA in Bihar and across the country,” said CPI’s state secretary Satya Narayan Singh, CPM’s Awadesh Singh and ML’s Rajaram Singh.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:51 IST