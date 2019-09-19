e-paper
Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria named new chief of Indian Air Force

india Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Centre on Thursday named Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria as the new chief of Indian Air Force. Bhadauria, who is presently vice chief of air staff, will take over the post of chief of Air staff on September 30 when his predecessor BS Dhanoa retires.

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of Indian Air Force in June 1980, and has held various Command, Staff and Instructional Appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

This Air Officer is decorated with PVSM, AVSM, VM and he is one of the ADCs to the supreme Commander.

