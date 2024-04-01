RLD vice president Shahid Siddiqui resigns from party over alliance with BJP, says ‘remaining silent is a sin’

Shahid Siddiqui, the national vice president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), has tendered his resignation from the party over Jayant Chaudhary's decision to join hands with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Former Rajya Sabha MP Shahid Siddiqui.

“Yesterday I sent my resignation letter to national president Shri Jayant Singh,” Shahid Siddiqui said in a post on X.

“Today, when India's Constitution and democratic structure are in danger, remaining silent is a sin. I am grateful to Jayant ji but with a heavy heart I am forced to distance myself from RLD,” the added.

The RLD recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and declared its candidates for two seats in Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 Parliamentary polls, the RLD fought in alliance with the Congress and in 2019, it fought in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Siddiqui shared the content of his resignation letter on social media in which he acknowledged his longstanding association with Jayant Chaudhary and conveyed his admiration for the RLD chief's commitment towards secularism and constitutional values.

However, he lamented his inability to reconcile with the party's decision to align itself with the BJP-led NDA, a move he found incompatible with his own convictions.

“Now with the RLD becoming a part of the NDA puts me in a bind and in a piquant situation. I have struggled long and hard in my mind and heart but find myself unable to be associated with an alliance headed by the BJP,” Siddiqui said.

“I am aware of your political compulsions and am not in a position to advise you otherwise. But speaking for myself I am constrained to withdraw myself from this ongoing campaign, as indeed from the RLD,” he added.