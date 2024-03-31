Jayant credits PM Modi for recognising his grandfather’s contribution in nation building

MEERUT: RLD chief Jayant Choudhary expressed his gratitude to prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for posthumously conferring the ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon his grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Prime minister Narendra Modi meets RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and other leaders during an election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Meerut on Sunday (PTI)

Addressing a ‘Gaurav Samman’ rally held to kickstart the NDA’s Lok Sabha election campaign, Jayant said, “The Bharat Ratna to my grandfather wouldn’t have been possible without PM Narendra Modi, which has enhanced the prestige of Chaudhary Charan Singh’s followers.”

He said that the prime minister was well aware of Chaudhary Charan Singh’s contributions to nation-building. Jayant further emphasised the necessity of integrating farmers and rural areas into the mainstream of development to ensure the country’s growth and progress.

Jayant claimed that the prime minister’s concern for farmers was evident, as he personally conveyed his worries during a brief meeting after the Bharat Ratna was conferred upon Chaudhary Charan Singh at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Talking about his grandfather’s unwavering honesty in life, he recalled that Chaudhary Charan Singh used to assert that corruption at the highest levels could hinder progress. “Now-a-days such individuals seek to retain power even while facing imprisonment,” he said.

He said that Rajiv Gandhi accepted that only 15 paisa reaches the grassroots level from the top, but the Modi government has curbed this corruption by directly sending money into the accounts of people. Chaudhary Charan Singh was also a supporter of such acts of honesty and morality.

Jayant Choudhary urged RLD and alliance leaders to dedicate themselves to the success of all NDA candidates. He expressed hope that the alliance would achieve its target of 400 seats by winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.