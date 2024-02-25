 Jayant Chaudhary's jibe at Rahul Gandhi for 'drunk' remark: ‘Hope not in Agra…' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Jayant Chaudhary's jibe at Rahul Gandhi for 'nashedi' remark: ‘Hope not in Agra, Mathura..’

Jayant Chaudhary's jibe at Rahul Gandhi for 'nashedi' remark: ‘Hope not in Agra, Mathura..’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary's reference was to a speech by Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that he hopes that the Congress chief would not dub the people of Agra and Mathura as "alcoholic".

RLD MP Jayant Chaudhary.(ANI)
RLD MP Jayant Chaudhary.(ANI)

"My best wishes to his (Rahul Gandhi) yatra. Hopefully, he won't come to Agra and Mathura and say people here are also alcoholic," Jayant Chaudhary told ANI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jayant's reference was to a speech by Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of unemployment and pointed out that he saw young men lying on the road drunk in Varanasi.

“You (the youth of the country) have no work. You are only waving posters seeking employment (he showed one such poster held by a worker standing beside him). I saw in Varanasi that young men were lying on the road drunk,” Gandhi said. "This is UP's future -- drinking and dancing on the road at night. On the other hand, there is Ram Mandir. You will see Ambani, Adani there but not a backward, not a Dalit. Why? Because that is not your place. Your place is on the street begging for jobs. Their work is to count money."

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi's Yatra in Agra, days after seat-share deal

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week said he was shocked when he heard the ‘nashedi’ word used to describe the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the prince of the Congress family said UP's youth are ‘nashedi’.

"They spent the decade abusing Modi. But now they are talking out their frustration on the people. Jinke aapne hosh thhikane nahi hai, wo UP ke, mere kashi ke bachcho ko nashedi keh rahe hai (those who are not in their senses are calling UP's youth addicts)" PM Modi said strongly condemning Rahul Gandhi's comment.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On