RLSP stares at a coup, two MLAs keen on staking claim on the party

Amid speculations of RLSP chief and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha gearing up for an exit from NDA over differences with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, a coup is staring in the RLSP with both its MLAs, Lallan Paswan and Sudhanshu Shekhar, keen on staking claim of the party as an ally of the BJP led coalition.

“We are with NDA and shall continue to stay with it. I have been in touch with large number of supporters of Kushwaha and if he exits from the BJP led coalition, we will move the election commission to seek recognition of our group as the original RLSP,” said, Chenari MLA and estranged RLSP leader, Lallan Paswan.

Paswan’s statement assumes significance as he is one of the two MLAs of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in Bihar assembly with Sudhanshu Shekhar, MLA from Harlakhi, being the other party legislator. Sudhanshu could not be contacted for his comments.

Few days back, Sudhanshu Shekhar had met JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishore setting off speculations that he might switch allegiance to the JD(U) with Upendra Kushwaha accusing the Bihar chief minister of trying to ‘poach’ his MLAs to damage his party.

There were reports that the two RLSP MLAs have already held talks with JD(U) and BJP leadership over forming a separate group and that they could be elevated as ministers in the proposed cabinet reshuffle by Bihar chief minister. Speculations of a cabinet expansion has been rife for some time with Nitish himself asserting it would be done at a proper time.

The possibility of two RLSP MLAs getting ministerial berths looks credible as sources in NDA said the two legislators have already written to the Speaker, Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Choudhary requesting the latter to treat them as a separate group . Experts said the anti-defection law would not apply on the two RLSP MLAs as they have the required number for forming a separate entity.

Lallan Paswan denied having written any letter though he asserted he would write to the Speaker on the matter, soon. “I am closely watching the situation and if need be, I and Sudhanshu would seek recognition as a separate group in the assembly by writing to the Speaker,” Paswan said.

Bihar assembly speaker said he had not received any letter from the RLSP legislators so far. “I will take a decision only after I receive any communication from them,” said Choudhary.

RLSP’s Sitamarshi MP, Ram Kumar Sharma is also said to be in close contact with the NDA leaders and likely to join the splinter group of RLSP, if Kushwaha decides to switch over to the grand alliance comprising Congress, RJD, HAM(S) and Loktantrik Janata Dal led by Sharad Yadav.

Evidently, RLSP chief Kushwaha appears to have been cornered in the NDA for his hard posturing over seat sharing and face off with the chief minister.

Kushwaha had been blowing hot and cold against the JD(U) strongman for sometime and their tiff intensified recently when Kumar apparently took a jibe at the RLSP leader referring him as a’neech( lowly person) though it was denied by BJP senior Sushil Kumar Modi. Kushwaha has stepped up his attack on Nitish demanding that he should make his political DNA public, evoking strong reactions from the JD(U).

“The RLSP appears to be heading towards a split as its legislators might stay with NDA. If that happens, Kushwaha’s political standing in Bihar would take a hit and weaken his bargaining power as a regional leader ,” said a senior NDA leader, wishing not to be quoted.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:12 IST