Robbers loot valuables worth 25 crore from Tanishq showroom in Bihar | Video

Armed robbers stormed a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Bihar's Arrah early Monday morning and looted jewellery worth ₹25 crore. Two of the showroom's executives were injured in the robbery.

The heist, which was captured on CCTV inside the showroom, took place at the Gopali Chowk branch, located in the Arrah police station area.

According to showroom manager Kumar Mrityunjay, in addition to cash, the robbers took away a range of valuables, including gold chains, necklaces, bangles and some diamonds.

He further claimed that the police did not respond to the showroom's call first.

"Jewellery worth ₹25 crore has been looted, cash is in addition to that chain, necklaces, bangles, and some diamonds. This is a lapse by the authorities. It was morning time, not evening or night. We were calling the police, but did not receive any response," said Kumar.

The total value of the loot is believed to exceed ₹25 crore, with cash stolen in addition to the jewellery.

Kumar also revealed that two of the showroom's executives were injured in the attack, having been struck on the head with revolvers by the robbers. There were at least eight robbers involved in the robbery, Kumar added.

The CCTV camera footage shows 8-9 people barging in and threatening the guards as well as employees present inside the showroom. The robbers then take the cash present on the counter and several pieces of jewellery.

A case has been registered and authorities are now investigating the incident.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Two arrested for burglary in Latur

Police arrested two men and detained a minor boy in connection with a string of house burglary cases in Latur, an official said on Monday.

Police seized gold jewellery, silver, and a bike, collectively valued at ₹4.65 lakh.

According to police, a group of burglars broke into a house on Katpur Road in Latur on Feb 18 and Feb 21 and stole gold ornaments, silver coins, and cash stored in an iron cupboard, with an estimated value of ₹3,89,900.

Police registered a case under sections 331(3), 331(4), and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and launched an investigation.