‘Repeated questions, nothing new’: Robert Vadra on ED interrogation over land deal case

After the Enforcement Directorate interrogated him on Thursday in connection with the Gurugram land case, businessman Robert Vadra said that the investigative agency was asking him repeated questions that he had already answered in 2019. Alleging selective action against leaders of non-BJP parties, Vadra questioned the ED's neutrality and vowed to keep fighting "injustice."(Hindustan Times)

"There was no new question; all the questions were repeated from 2019. If tomorrow were not a public holiday, I would have to celebrate my birthday in the ED office. Tomorrow is Good Friday and I will celebrate my birthday with my family, otherwise they will keep calling me," Vadra told the media.

Also read: Herald-linked firm got ‘bogus’ early rents: Enforcement Directorate

Earlier today, Vadra appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day in response to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons. Vadra slammed the action as a "political vendetta," accusing the government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition voices.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra questioned the ED's impartiality, alleging selective action against leaders from non-BJP parties while vowing to continue his fight against "injustice."

"This is a political vendetta. Agencies are being misused. This is wrong. How will there be trust in agencies when they are after any candidates for the CM position in the country, or when a party is doing well? Which BJP minister or member has been summoned by the ED? Why has none of them been summoned? Is everyone in the BJP good? Do they not have any allegations against them? There are several allegations," Vadra said.

He asserted that he would emerge stronger if he were put under pressure or harassed.

Vadra also claimed that the ED's action against him was fueled when he started raising his voice over atrocities against minorities.

Also read: ED raids office, residence of former MP Bansal’s nephew in Chandigarh

"If I were to enter politics, which is what everyone wants, they (BJP) would either speak of dynasty or misuse ED. This difficulty started when, a few days back, I gave messages through social media regarding atrocities against minorities. This is nothing else. Ever since I said that people wanted me to enter politics, this difficulty has started. But the ED summons has no basis," he said.