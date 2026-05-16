Robert Vadra says ED working at behest of government after getting bail in money laundering case: 'Nothing to hide'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra, on Friday asserted that he had "nothing to hide" after being granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the Shikohpur land deal-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The development comes a day after the Delhi high court heard Robert Vadra's plea challenging the trial court order taking cognisance of the chargesheet in the case.(Hindustan Times/ File)

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Vadra also alleged that the ED was working "at the behest” of the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I believe in the judicial system of the country. I know the Enforcement Directorate is being managed by the Government, and the ED will keep on going on the instructions of the Government. I have nothing to hide. I am always going to be here and answer all the questions," Vadra told reporters outside the court premises after getting bail.

Calling himself "fearless," Vadra said he was prepared to face legal proceedings and would comply with all procedural requirements as the case progresses.

The development comes a day after the Delhi high court heard Vadra's plea challenging the trial court order taking cognisance of the chargesheet in the case.

What is the Shikohpur land deal-linked money laundering case?

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{{^usCountry}} The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case stems from a February 2008 transaction in which Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, a company in which Robert Vadra had previously served as a director, purchased nearly 3.5 acres of land in Haryana's Shikohpur for ₹7.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case stems from a February 2008 transaction in which Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, a company in which Robert Vadra had previously served as a director, purchased nearly 3.5 acres of land in Haryana's Shikohpur for ₹7.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The land was later sold to real estate major DLF in 2012 for ₹58 crore, leading to a substantial increase in value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The land was later sold to real estate major DLF in 2012 for ₹58 crore, leading to a substantial increase in value. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the ED, the transaction formed part of a larger scheme involving the generation and layering of proceeds of crime. The agency has alleged that undue benefits were extended during the process, including expedited mutation of the land and grant of development permissions that significantly enhanced its market value. The court hearings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ED, the transaction formed part of a larger scheme involving the generation and layering of proceeds of crime. The agency has alleged that undue benefits were extended during the process, including expedited mutation of the land and grant of development permissions that significantly enhanced its market value. The court hearings {{/usCountry}}

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Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Robert Vadra before the Delhi high court on Thursday, argued that the alleged predicate offences dated back to the period between 2008 and 2012, whereas some of the offences were added to the schedule of the PMLA only later.

Appearing for the ED, Advocate Zoheb Hossain opposed the plea and argued that the petition was based on an incorrect interpretation of the law. Justice Manoj Jain posted the matter for further hearing on May 18.

A day later, senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, along with advocates Prateek Chaddha and Akshat Gupta, appeared for Vadra before the Rouse Avenue court. Vadra also appeared before the court pursuant to a summons issued in the PMLA case related to the Shikohpur land deal.

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The court had last month taken cognisance of the ED's chargesheet filed against him and others in the matter.

The court also noted the ED's submission that further investigation is ongoing, particularly regarding the role of other entities named in the predicate offence FIR. The court expressed an expectation that the investigating agency would thoroughly examine all such aspects to ensure a comprehensive probe.

(With ANI inputs)

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