Robert Vadra seeks to travel abroad for medical treatment

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday sought permission from a Delhi court to travel to London citing medical reasons, even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked him to join investigations in connection with alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property.

An agency official, who asked not to be named, claimed that Vadra’s arrest is “imminent”.

The court will hear matter on June 3. Vadra’s lawyer informed the court that his client has a small tumour in his large intestine for which he needs to travel to London.

The ED has issued fresh summons to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, to appear before it Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad, officials said. They said Vadra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at around 10:30 AM at the agency’s office here.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: May 29, 2019 23:54 IST