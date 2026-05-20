Rohtak-born Tushar is UK’s youngest Indian-origin mayor

Rohtak-born Tushar Kumar has become the youngest-ever Indian-origin mayor in the United Kingdom (UK). Tushar Kumar, a 23-year old Labour Party member, was appointed as UK's youngest Indian-origin mayor. (HT_PRINT)

Tushar, 23, a Labour Party member, took charge as mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood, a town in eastern UK.

His family, originally from Rohna village in Haryana’s Sonepat district, shifted to Rohtak, where Tushar was born, before moving to UK with his parents--Sunil Dhaiya and Praveen Rani--in 2013. A graduate from King’s College London, he is currently pursuing his postgraduation.

Speaking to HT about his journey, Tushar said his family has long been associated with community welfare and civic initiatives in Britain.

“In 2023, I became a councillor at the age of 20, representing a local council in eastern England. Two years later, I became deputy mayor and now the youngest mayor,” he said.

His mother also serves as a councillor while his father is a businessman. “As Mayor, I want to support local organisations, inspire more young people to enter politics and continue serving society,” he added.

Recalling his political journey, Tushar said neither he nor his family had any political background when they arrived in Britain. “We started with social and charity work, and gradually people gave us the opportunity to represent them,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between politics in India and the UK, Tushar observed that political growth in Britain is often shaped more by capability and public service than by family lineage. “In the UK, people look at your calibre and commitment towards the community. Age is not necessarily a barrier, although being young did bring its own challenges,” he said.

Speaking about the family’s social initiatives, Tushar said, “We teach Hindi free of cost and also have an MoU with Delhi University for British-born children to learn Hindi through both online and offline classes,” he added.

He added that the Indian community in the area is relatively small compared to the Jewish population, his family remained actively involved in charity and cultural activities. Despite settling abroad, Tushar said his family still remains connected to its roots in Haryana and they also own a house there. “The last time I visited India was in 2025, and we are planning to come to Rohtak again soon,” he said.

Looking ahead, Tushar said he now aspires to become a member of Parliament in Britain and hopes to play a larger role in British politics. “Hopefully, one day I would become the Prime Minister of Britain,” he said.