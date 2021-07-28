Rolls Royce case: HC stays remarks against actor Vijay, asks him to pay tax

Chennai: Granting a relief to Tamil actor Vijay, the Madras high court on Tuesday granted an interim stay of the previous order that was heavily critical of him for having challenged paying entry tax for his luxury car, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, that was imported from England in 2012.

A two-judge bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha also directed the actor to pay the balance 80% of the entry tax within one week. They posted the case for hearing on August 8.

The senior counsel appearing for the actor submitted that while other petitions were dismissed without any observations,adding “the learned single judge had dismissed the present writ petition making damaging observations against the appellant and also imposing a cost of Rs.100,000.”

“Further, the learned senior counsel submitted that in the event of the authority issuing demand challan to the appellant claiming the balance 80% of the entry tax, he would pay the said amount within a period of one week,” the court noted.

The case relates to an order passed by a single judge-bench of Justice SM Subramaniam on July 8. The senior counsel for Vijay said that the actor is aggrieved by the observations made by the single judge as well as the imposed fine of Rs1,00,000. The judge had made several critical remarks against the actor including differentiating between a real and reel hero. “This court is of the considered opinion that the non-payment of entry tax by the petitioner, can never be appreciated and the petitioner has not respected nor responded to the lakhs and lakhs of his fans, who has paid by viewing his movies and from and out of such money, the petitioner / actor purchased the world’s prestigious car for his personal usage,” the judge had said in his orders dated July 8.