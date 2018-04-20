‘Roorback’: Shashi Tharoor sends Twitter scurrying for dictionary, again

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is back with his latest ‘Word Of the Day’ to the delight and amusement of his followers on social media.

The former diplomat has a habit of peppering his tweets with the most obscure of words, sending Twitter users looking for a dictionary.

“I’ve had to put up with a lot of roorbacks in the last few years!” the legislator from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted on Thursday using the word which means a defamatory falsehood published for political effort.

The tweet has since been shared over 300 times and has garnered over 1,500 likes.

A few people thanked him for introducing them to yet another new word and some used the word in a sentence as a jibe at the central government. Others used it to criticise the Congress party.

His last word of the day was lalochezia or “emotional release gained by uttering indecent or filthy words”.

Tharoor, who has a way with words, has in the past given us a taste of his impressive linguistic prowess with words like farrago, rodomontade, webaqoof and snollygoster.

Sample some reactions:

When you revert to a Roorback, its called a, 'Tharoorback'. — Harihar Goswami (@harihar_goswami) April 19, 2018

Wow, another word learnt today.



I'm trying hard to memorize all these...



Don't know how successful in will be but I'm trying.@ShashiTharoor — KilaFateh #INC (@KilaFateh) April 19, 2018

Sir is this statement correct-



BJP is the master manufacturer of all roorbacks in Indian politics. — Vaishali ✌🏼 (@TimeTideRide) April 19, 2018

Rather, the organization you are affiliated to, has been promoting a lot of roorbacks in recent times. — Janardhanan S🇮🇳 (@MadCapProf) April 19, 2018

Amazing..Never heard this word before — Ravi Mathai (@ravi_mathai) April 20, 2018