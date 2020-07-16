e-paper
Home / India News / Roorkee police station sealed, 50 cops quarantined after officer tests Covid-19 positive

Roorkee police station sealed, 50 cops quarantined after officer tests Covid-19 positive

The female S-I had returned from Muzaffarnagar district in western Uttar Pradesh (UP) last week and later tested Covid-19 positive.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:28 IST
Sandeep Rawat
Sandeep Rawat
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
All 50 self-quarantined police personnel’s swab samples are being collected for Covid-19 test.
All 50 self-quarantined police personnel’s swab samples are being collected for Covid-19 test.(Getty Images (Representative Image))
         

The Ganga Nahar police station at Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district has been sealed and all 50 personnel has been put under self-quarantine as a preventive measure after a female sub-inspector (S-I) tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, officials said.

The female S-I had returned from Muzaffarnagar district in western Uttar Pradesh (UP) last week and later tested Covid-19 positive.

All 50 self-quarantined police personnel’s swab samples are being collected for Covid-19 test.

State healthcare workers are busy sanitising the police station and hoardings have been put up for the public, urging them to approach Ramnagar police post for complaints or any related work.

Ramnagar police post has been converted into a makeshift police station in a bid to ensure smooth functioning of law and order in Roorkee.

Additional personnel from Bhagwanpur and Jhabreda police stations have been deployed at the makeshift Ramnagar police station.

Civil Lines police station personnel is carrying out night patrolling in the area under Ganga Nahar police station’s jurisdiction, while the day-time responsibility has been given to Jhabreda police station authorities.

D Senthyl Aboodai Krishan Prakash, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Haridwar, said due precautions and safety measures are being adhered to all police stations and check posts in the district after the female S-I tested Covid-19 positive.

“Ramnagar police post will function as temporary Ganga Nahar police station until the test reports of 50 self-quarantined police personnel are made available. It is being ensured that routine police station work as well as patrolling in the area is carried out on a normal basis,” said SK Singh, SP (Rural), Haridwar.

C Ravi Shankar, district magistrate, Haridwar, has directed health officials to conduct rapid tests every Friday of frontline workers, who are battling the pandemic in light of a spike in the Covid-19 positive cases in the district.

