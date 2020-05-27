e-paper
Podcast: Roshan Kishore on India's flagging economy, the impacts of the lockdown, and the government's policy response

Podcast: Roshan Kishore on India’s flagging economy, the impacts of the lockdown, and the government’s policy response

Two weeks ago, the Modi government announced a series of economic measures intended to get the Indian economy back on track after the country’s prolonged lockdown in the wake of the covid-19 crisis.

india Updated: May 27, 2020 07:49 IST
Two weeks ago, the Modi government announced a series of economic measures intended to get the Indian economy back on track after the country’s prolonged lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Over five days, the Finance Minister addressed a series of daily press conferences in which she outlined the government’s plan of action to assist the country’s poorest citizens, reform the country’s regulatory framework, and stimulate new investment.

 

To break down the meaning of these latest moves, Roshan Kishore, Data and Political Economy editor at the Hindustan Times, joins Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) this week on the show. The two discuss India’s long-term economic downturn, the immediate impacts of the nationwide lockdown, the Modi government’s economic relief package, and the state of the political opposition.

top news
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally
Live: Covid-19 cases in India cross 150,000-mark, death toll at 4,337
Political tussle intensifies in worst-affected Maharashtra
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
From loud music, to beating utensils and spraying: How farmers are dealing with locust attack
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
‘145 trains for Maharashtra…’: Piyush Goyal slams Uddhav govt over Shramik trains
