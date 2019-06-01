Round-the-clock power supply tops agenda

A push for 24x7 power supply, hydro power, a policy on restoration of power cuts, smart metering, and the resolution of stressed power assets —these are elements of the 100-day agenda of the National Democratic Alliance government for the power sector.

Raj Kumar Singh who has retained independent charge of ministry of power and new and renewable energy has also been given independent charge of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.

While taking charge of the ministry on Friday, Singh said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s next agenda is to ensure 24x7 power supply for all. “In the last few years, we ensured electricity reaches every home; now reliability, sustainability and affordability of power will be the priority,” he added.

The ministry of power was tasked with implementing NDA government’s Saubhaghya Scheme aimed at providing all Indian households with electricity. “Whatever could not be approved in the previous government, we will be seeking the new minister’s approval on it. In thermal sector, stressed assets remain an issue and we had formed a high level committee to look into it,” secretary, Power, Ajay Kumar Bhalla told Hindustan Times on Thursday ahead of the announcement about the new council of ministers.

The ministry also aims to seek clearance for the power tariff policy announced in its last term that aims to impose a penalty for unscheduled power cuts by distribution companies. “Tariff policy is our main agenda, it has some major changes in the way DISCOMs (distribution companies) should function and the way tariff setting should be done, and (on the) restoration of power cuts. It was a very well debated document but could not be cleared due to MCC (the model code of conduct which comes into effect when polls are announced, effectively curtailing a government’s ability to announce new policies). We will now place it before our minister and then take it to the Cabinet,” Bhalla said.

In its first term, the NDA government had also planned to roll out prepaid smart meters from April, 2019 and making them mandatory. “There is a time frame provided in the policy for smart meters; we have discussed with the meter manufacturers and are looking at a three-year time-frame for its implementation,” Bhalla added.

The ministry of power also plans to push three hydro power plants under the 100-day plan.

“Hydro power plants with an estimated investment of about Rs50,000 crore are in the pipeline...,” a senior power ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

“Our target of 175 GW installation will definitely be achieved; we held a meeting with all our stakeholders on May 7 to discuss various issues,” secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy, Anand Kumar said on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the council of ministers.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 07:30 IST