Row as officer suspended for attending RSS event

State home minister G Parameswara on Sunday defended the suspension of government officer after evidence of his participation in an RSS route march held on October 12 at Lingsusur surfaced on social media, even as the state BJP unit slammed the move, terming it as a manifestation of the government’s alleged “anti-Hindu” mindset. The event was part of the organisation’s centenary celebrations. (Image for representation/PTI)

Praveen Kumar KP, a panchayat development officer attached to the Sirwar taluk office in Raichur district, was reportedly spotted at the march in full RSS uniform and carrying stick, as per the organisation’s traditions.

The event was part of the organisation’s centenary celebrations.

The suspension order, issued on Friday and signed by IAS officer Arundhati Chandrashekar, cited a violation of civil service conduct rules that require political neutrality and restraint from association with political or ideological bodies. The officer will remain under suspension with subsistence allowance until further notice, pending a departmental inquiry, said the order.

Defending the move, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday told reporters in Bengaluru that the action was consistent with service guidelines. “They have guidelines that anyone in an official capacity, when you are still in the government service, you’re not supposed to participate in activities by these kind of organisations. That is why the action has been taken,” he said.

Rural development and IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge, who has recently been vocal about his concerns over the perceived effect of RSS activities in government institutions, also supported the suspension. Taking to X, he wrote: “… interesting that BJP MPs are coming forward and defending people who are defying the service conduct rules laid down by the State Govt. This itself proves my point.” Kharge quoted Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which states: “No Government Servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organization which takes part in politics nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity”.

The minister elaborated further, pointing out that government servants were also obligated to prevent their family members from engaging in any movement deemed subversive by the state.

“If any question arises whether a party is a political party or whether any organisation takes part in politics… the decision of the government thereon shall be final,” Kharge added.

Kharge’s remarks came days after he wrote to chief minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to act against officials attending RSS events and to issue a circular warning of disciplinary action for violations.

In his letter, he alleged that several government officials were participating in programmes organised by the RSS and similar organisations, despite the explicit restrictions under service conduct rules.

Earlier, Kharge had also demanded a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, claiming the outfit was “brainwashing young minds” and promoting ideas “against the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, the suspension has drawn strong criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress government of acting with political bias and hostility toward Hindu organisations.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra condemned the action in an X post, wherein he wrote: “This is nothing but a perverse and anti-Hindu mindset of the @INCKarnataka party, driven by malice. You have started misusing the government machinery, and we too know the strategy to bring it back on track”.

Vijayendra demanded that the suspension be revoked immediately and that an apology be issued to the officer. “This vindictive suspension must be immediately revoked with an apology, or else an appropriate response will be given through constitutional means within the democratic system to counter this divisive politics,” he said, adding that the incident marks “the beginning of an assault on patriotic sentiments using the government machinery.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also came to the officer’s defence, calling the suspension “illegal and unlawful.”

In a post on X, he said, “I have spoken to the officer suspended for taking part in RSS Pathsanchalan by the State Government. Assured him that I will personally appear before the concerned tribunal and courts to challenge this illegal and unlawful suspension.”

Surya added that there were “multiple judgements from across courts” that protect the rights of citizens to participate in social and cultural activities, hinting that the state’s action could face a legal challenge.