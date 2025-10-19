DK Shivakumar remains tight-lipped on Siddaramaiah's ‘sanatani’ remarks

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has distanced himself from chief minister Siddaramaiah's remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “I do not want to comment on that. You can ask me whatever you want on my side. I will explain to you,” Shivakumar told reporters when asked about the remarks that are likely to turn into a political slugfest. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM and state Congress President D K Shivakumar (PTI)

Siddaramaiah on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the RSS alleging the organisation's opposition to Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution. He cautioned people against associating with ‘sanatanis’ and urged vigilance against BJP's ideological parent RSS and the Sangh Parivar. He accused them of historically opposing BR Ambedkar and the Constitution drafted under his leadership.

Sharing excerpts his address at the Silver Jubilee celebration of Mysore University and the inauguration of the new Knowledge Vision Building, Siddaramaiah wrote on X, "The Sangh Parivar and RSS members opposed Ambedkar's Constitution in the past and continue to oppose it even now. Therefore, one must remain cautious about them."

"Keep the company of those who stand for society. Do not associate with those who oppose societal change or with Sanatanis," he wrote.

The Chief Minister further accused the BJP and the Sangh of spreading misinformation about Ambedkar.

"The BJP and Sangh Parivar members are spreading misinformation in Ambedkar's name. They propagate that it was Congress that defeated him in the elections. However, the truth is that Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting, 'It was Savarkar and Dange who defeated me in the elections.' Such truths must be brought before society to expose the lies of the Sangh Parivar," he wrote.

He also blamed the "Sanatanis" for an attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.