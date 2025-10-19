DK Shivakumar remains tight-lipped on Siddaramaiah's ‘sanatani’ remarks

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has distanced himself from chief minister Siddaramaiah's remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “I do not want to comment on that. You can ask me whatever you want on my side. I will explain to you,” Shivakumar told reporters when asked about the remarks that are likely to turn into a political slugfest.
Siddaramaiah on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the RSS alleging the organisation's opposition to Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution. He cautioned people against associating with ‘sanatanis’ and urged vigilance against BJP's ideological parent RSS and the Sangh Parivar. He accused them of historically opposing BR Ambedkar and the Constitution drafted under his leadership.
Sharing excerpts his address at the Silver Jubilee celebration of Mysore University and the inauguration of the new Knowledge Vision Building, Siddaramaiah wrote on X, "The Sangh Parivar and RSS members opposed Ambedkar's Constitution in the past and continue to oppose it even now. Therefore, one must remain cautious about them."
"Keep the company of those who stand for society. Do not associate with those who oppose societal change or with Sanatanis," he wrote.
The Chief Minister further accused the BJP and the Sangh of spreading misinformation about Ambedkar.
"The BJP and Sangh Parivar members are spreading misinformation in Ambedkar's name. They propagate that it was Congress that defeated him in the elections. However, the truth is that Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting, 'It was Savarkar and Dange who defeated me in the elections.' Such truths must be brought before society to expose the lies of the Sangh Parivar," he wrote.
Siddaramaiah wrote, "The incident of a Sanatanis throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is evidence that Sanatanis and elites still exist in society. Not only Dalits but everyone should oppose such acts of shoe-throwing. Only then can we take solace in the fact that society is on the path of change. I have placed my faith in the ideas of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar."
The row over the RSS sparked in Karnataka when Priyank Kharge requested a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.
He also wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes, citing violation of Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021.