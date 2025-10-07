Row erupts in UP after Muslim woman accuses doctor of 'refusing' treatment

A row has erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur after a Muslim woman alleged that a doctor at the district hospital refused to treat her on religious grounds. The incident took place earlier this month, after a video circulated on social media which showed the doctor refusing treatment to the woman. Shama Parveen alleged that the doctor on duty told her, “I will not treat a Muslim woman. I will not conduct your delivery(Unsplash/Representational)

While hospital authorities have denied the accusation, the viral video on social media alleges otherwise.

As per a PTI report, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Mahendra Gupta, the woman, Shama Parveen, a Biribari village resident, was brought to the district women's hospital at around 9.30 pm on September 30 for delivery.

A woman doctor on duty that night had examined her, he said.

However, on October 1, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Shama Parveen alleging that the doctor on duty told her, “I will not treat a Muslim woman. I will not conduct your delivery.” She also told the nurse not to take her to the operation theatre, asking her family to take her to another hospital.

Following the video, the CMS called on the doctor in question and sought an explaination.

"The doctor denied making any such remark based on religion. An inquiry has been conducted into the matter, and the higher authorities have been informed," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against two local journalists -- Mayank Srivastava and Mohammad Usman -- who allegedly circulated the video on social media.

As per the complaint filed by the hospital, the two journalists forcibly entered the labour room, filmed videos, and caused damage to hospital property.

BJP vs Opposition over incident

Samajwadi Party MLA from Machhlishahr, Ragini Sonkar, termed the case “shameful”.

“It is the result of the communal tension spread across the state. No woman in labour pain would lie about being denied treatment,” the SP leader added.

She added that filing a case against the two journalists instead of acting against the accused doctor shows that the government "cannot accept the truth".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vikesh Upadhyay Vikki also condemned the incident, saying, "It is extremely shameful that a doctor, who has taken an oath to serve all sections of society, refused treatment on religious grounds. The victim has no caste or religion in such situations. Strict action should be taken."

BJP spokesperson Avnish Tyagi, however, has rubbished the opposition claims as baseless and aimed at fragmenting the society.

"Public welfare schemes have been doled out to all sections of society on the lines of government's 'Sabka saath sabka vikas' motto, be it homes, health care, ration distribution, and other schemes there is no discrimination in the Yogi Adityanath-led government," Tyagi told PTI.