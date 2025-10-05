‘Doctor denies treatment for being Muslim’: AAP's Sanjay Singh shares UP video with ‘new India’ jibe

A pregnant Muslim woman was allegedly denied treatment by a female doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur due to her religion, starting a political firestorm. The incident allegedly happened on the night of September 30 when Parveen was brought to the district women’s hospital(Representative image/ PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday shared a video of the woman, identified as Shama Parveen, talking to a TV channel. Singh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“A doctor, considered a form of God, refused to provide treatment after asking about religion. The incident is from Jaunpur in UP. This is the New India of Modi and Yogi's dreams,” the MP wrote in a post on X, in Hindi.

The incident allegedly happened on the night of September 30 when Parveen was brought to the district women’s hospital. Her husband, Mohammed Nawaz, reportedly said he requested the woman doctor on duty to check her, but the latter allegedly refused.

“Don't bring her to the OT (operation theatre)…. she is Muslim. I won't treat her. Take her elsewhere,” the family claimed the doctor said.

A video that appears to have been shot inside the hospital and shows Shama Parveen saying that the doctor refused her treatment has gone viral on various social media platforms.

What health officials said

After the video went viral, senior health officials of Jaunpur district reportedly asked the doctor for an explanation.

“Such a behaviour can’t be tolerated…..a doctor can’t refuse to treat a patient irrespective of his or her religion," an unnamed senior official was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

The official quoted in the report said that the matter would be investigated and action would be taken against the doctor if the allegations against her are found to be true.

He also accused mediapersons of violating the privacy of the patients in the labour room by forcing entry into it.