Row escalates as BJP MPs booked for entering ATC at Deoghar airport

The row over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs allegedly forcing a take-off clearance for their chartered plane at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport intensified on Saturday, with both BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Deoghar deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri charging each other over the alleged violation of norms.

In the August 31 incident, Dubey and fellow MP Manoj Tiwari were among nine people who allegedly barged into the Air Traffic Control (ATC) area and forcibly got clearance past sunset, even though the airport is yet to be cleared for night operations. Flight services at the airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, are currently allowed till half an hour before the sunset. The incident took place when the nine people were on their way back to Delhi after meeting the family members of a minor girl who was burnt alive in Dumka.

On September 1, the airport’s security in-charge Suman Anand reported the matter to Bhajantri, who later visited the airport premises for inspection and found violation of norms.

Anand later lodged an FIR against the nine people, who have been charged under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 448 (punishment for house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code, police officials said.

On September 2, the IAS officer apprised the Principal Secretary, Cabinet Coordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand, of the matter in a letter.

“The undersigned has received the copy of a letter (from security in-charge) on September 1. It may be relevant to mention that ATc and its premises are the most sensitive, critical and highly secured portion of the airport. Therefore, in view of this security protocol violation by the honourable MPs and their followers it may kindly be noted and necessary action be taken to avoid such incidents in the future,” the DC’s letter said.

Meanwhile, a war of words ensued between Dubey and Bhajantri on social media, with each of them insisting on their version of events. Lok Sabha MP Dubey accused the local police of abusing and threatening to kill his two sons “at the behest of Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri”. Bhajantri, however, questioned Dubey’s actions, pointing out an alleged entry of Dubey and his sons and supporters into the Air Traffic Control room of the airport, and also questioned Dubey’s take-off post-sunset in a chartered flight, in the absence of night facilities.

In a series of tweets, Dubey said: “This act is similar to that of a criminal that you (DC Bhajantri) entered the premises without permission. In what capacity did you enter the airport? Who gave you the permission to see CCTV footage? You are frustrated. Continue to take orders from the CM.”

“I was at the ATC building after speaking to the director on the phone. This is very surprising that the Airport Authority of India which owns the airport does not think there was any violation. The BCAS or then DGCA do not have a problem. But Jharkhand police and the district administration thinks rules were violated and they have filed an FIR,” he later told reporters.

The IAS officer refuted the allegation, saying: “Hon’ble MP Sir, I had entered the Airport terminal after taking a legitimate entry pass. DC is also a Member on the Board of Directors of Deoghar Airport.”

He also questioned how the MPs, his sons and others entered the high-security ATC area. “Night landing matter is subjudice, wud not like to comment on it. But, when the night landing facility/IFR is not there, and so many flights get cancelled every other day, how did your chartered plane take off at 1817hours when the sunset time was 1803hours?,” he asked.

The development comes against the backdrop of hectic political developments in Jharkhand after the Election Commission recommended the disqualification of chief minister Hemant Soren for allegedly awarding a mining lease to himself. The ruling parties -- Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress -- have accused the BJP of trying to topple the government.

At the centre of the fresh row is Dubey, the BJP’s prominent face in Jharkhand, who has demanded mid-term polls in the state.

Dubey has been a bitter critic of the Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri, a 2011 batch IAS officer. Last year, Dubey complained against the deputy commissioner with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for getting fabricated cases registered against him after the Madhupur assembly bypoll.

On December 6 last year, the ECI had issued directions to Jharkhand chief secretary to remove Bhajantri directing him to remove Bhajantri as DC besides initiating departmental proceedings against him.

“The Jharkhand government seems to have got this case registered against BJP MPs because they have been exposed in the Dumka minor killing case. The BJP will continue to expose their deeds,” said BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi.

Hitting back, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that the BJP MP was in the habit of raking unnecessary controversies.

“The police are in charge of the security at the airport. They have registered an FIR and law will take its own course. Dubey is giving a clean chit to himself without any investigation being conducted. As far as the Dumka incident is concerned, Jharkhand police had arrested the accused within hours of the crime,” he added.

