Kharge's son calls PM Modi ‘nalayak beta’, BJP hits back: 'quite rich for someone who...'

Days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "venomous snake" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his son and former minister Priyank Kharge has now triggered another controversy by calling the top BJP leader ‘nalayak’. Priyank, who is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, said the prime minister, while claiming to be the son of the Banjara community, was “inept” in taking care of them because his party created confusion about reservations for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. (Also Read | ‘I am a snake, but..’: PM Modi responds to Kharge's jab in Karnataka's Kolar)

Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge. (HT File)

“When you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? “Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You do not be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi.)," said Priyank, quoting from Modi's speech.

"Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?” (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?), he asked, addressing the people.

He went on to say, "What we are saying is that he said he is the son of the Banjara community and created confusion pertaining to the reservation. Didn’t injustice happen to the Banjara community? Why were stones thrown at Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripura (in Shivamogga district)? Why Bandh was observed in Kalaburagi and Jewargi? Today there is confusion in the reservation."

Priyank also took a swipe at the prime minister for calling himself the son of the Koli, Kabbaliga and Kuruba communities during his earlier visit and now calling himself a son of the Banjara community.

Karnataka BJP has filed a complaint with Election Commission against Priyank Kharge for his jibe at PM Modi, reported ANI.

Sharing a video clip of Priyanka Kharge when he made the remarks against PM Modi, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said the Congress leader should “focus on defending his seat and not punch above his weight.”

“What would Priyank Kharge be doing if he wasn’t Mallikarjun Kharge’s son? It is anybody’s guess! It is quite rich for someone, who is feeding of his father’s name, to call a democratically elected PM ‘nalayak’. It is fine to disagree with the PM, criticise him, but calling him names shows a depraved mind (sic),” Malviya said in a tweet.

Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, defended his son saying he never made those comments for the prime minister. “No. No. It is very wrong. He never said it. Don't put these words into his mouth. He attacked the parliament member who abused him (not Modi). So, don't put these words into his mouth (saying it was meant) for Modi. I am sorry, everywhere this is going on (misquoting) purposely. Morning he (Priyank) condemned it but still you people are asking," the Congress president said.

(With PTI inputs)

