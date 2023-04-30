Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday responded to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" comment at a rally in Kolar in poll-bound Karnataka, claiming that the grand-old party hates him because he is fighting corruption - ever since he was made the prime minister. ‘I am a snake, but..’: PM Modi responds to Kharge's jab in Karnataka's Kolar

Speaking at Kolar, the Prime Minister said, “My government has been working hard to make strong nation and eradicate corruption from its roots and the Congress is not liking it. In return, they are calling me a ‘poisonous snake.’ Let me tell you today, a snake stays on the neck of lord Eeshwar. The people of this country are as equal as the lord Eeshwar to me, and I am their snake who stays with them. The people of Karnataka wil give Congress a befitting reply on May 13.”

He further slammed the Congress party and called it a 85% commission party. “The Congress party is 85% commission party, and their own PM admitted it once. They are trying hard to come to power in Karnataka and loot the state. That will not happen as people are aware of the potential of a double engine government. The crowd in Kolar will give both Congress and the JD(S) sleepless nights,” he added.

Speaking at Karnataka’s Kalaburagi two days ago, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “PM Narendra Modi is like a poisonous snake. Now if you want to test a venom because I compared him with a poisonous snake, beware it will lead to your death.”

He later clarified on his controversial comments and told, “My comments are not meant for PM Modi. I called the BJP ideology poisonous, not attacked PM Modi personally. All I meant was if anyone touches BJP ideology, they will be dead because of the poison."

Prime Minister Modi will head to Channapatna after this and will address another public meeting in the town. JD(S) leader and former CM Kumaraswamy is contesting from Channapatna. The PM will also hold a massive roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday evening, before leaving to the national capital. The polling for Karnataka assembly elections will be conducted on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.