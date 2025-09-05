Row over Congress leader's ‘adivasis not Hindus’ remark in MP, BJP calls it ‘shameful’

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Umang Singhar has triggered a row with his “adivasis are not Hindus” remark, receiving scathing opposition from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Congress’ Umang Singhar accused the BJP of always “diverting from real issues” and defended his remarks.(X/@UmangSinghar)

Singhar, while speaking during a party event, said that adivasis should take pride in their tribal identity and not as Hindus. The remark led to a major controversy, with the BJP attacking the Congress over the “shameful” remark.

“I say with pride that we are Adivasis, not Hindus. I have been saying this for many years. And it was Shabari, who fed the leftovers to Lord Ram; she too was an Adivasi,” Singhar said on Wednesday while addressing the meeting and felicitation ceremony of the Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Vikas Parishad at a local District Congress office.

“Jo adikaal se vaas kar rahe hain vo adivasi hai,” he said during his speech, which loosely translates to “those who have been living since ancient times are adivasis (tribals).”

“We don’t want to insult any sections of the society, but we have to recognise our society, our culture and our traditions. We are incomplete without that recognition. Governments may come and go, but every party needs to respect our community,” Singhar added.

The four-time Congress MLA, who made the remark in Chhindwara district, later clarified and said his comments were not meant to offend any faith, The Indian Express reported.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh girl raped again after being handed over to relatives of accused

‘Shameful, people won’t forgive’

Umang Singhar's remarks did not sit well with the BJP, which is currently in power in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called Singhar’s statements “shameful” and said that politics should be done, but people “won’t forgive” such statements against Hindutva.

“It is unfortunate that Congress always works against Hindus and Hindutva. Rahul Gandhi made a mockery of Hindutva. His remarks on Hindus showcased his childishness. Mani Shankar Aiyar also made remarks on Hindus. Now, LoP Umang Singhar has made a remark... people will not forgive. These are the reasons why the situation of Congress is so pitiable. Congress leaders should apologise,” he told PTI.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma accused the Congress leader of conspiring to convert tribals into Christianity to ‘please Sonia Gandhi’ and said that adivasis are “followers of Sanatan culture”

"You should not attempt to mislead the Adivasis just to please Sonia Gandhi. Do not commit this sin, Umang ji. Adivasis are followers of Sanatan culture, they worship trees, they worship the waters of rivers, and that is the essence of Indian culture and civilization. No matter how hard you try, the Adivasi of India will never wear a cross around his neck; they will always hail the Sanatan, Birsa Munda, they will not become Christian. As much as you are plotting to convert the tribals to Christianity, don't commit this sin Umang Singhar ji, otherwise you will regret it. India will become angry with you," ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

‘Tribal community has its own traditions and culture’

Reacting to BJP’s sharp responses to his remark, Congress’ Umang Singhar accused the party of always “diverting from real issues” and defended his remarks. He questioned that every community has its own practices and questioned why the BJP is “trying to include adivasis into Hinduism.”

“At a tribal community event, I said, "Garv se kaho ki hum adivashi hain" (say with pride we are tribal). Just as the Sikh community has its own practices, the Buddhist community has its own, and the Jain community has its own, each faith has its distinct beliefs. For the past 16 years, I myself have been performing Ganesh Visarjan rituals in my region. Then why is the BJP so intent on targeting Adivasis and why are they trying to include them into Hinduism?" he said, reported ANI.

Singhar also questioned why the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP, has not made an adivasi its sarsanghchalak.

"The original inhabitants of this country are tribals... Why do the BJP or RSS want to stop us from worshipping nature?... We are not disrespecting any religion. I, too, respect the Hindu religion. But when it comes to tribals, the BJP wants to implement its agenda. Till now, have you made an adivasi the sansanghchalak of RSS? BJP wants to take the votes of tribals, but when it comes to their religion, culture, and society, they make allegations,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)