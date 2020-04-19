Row over cost of ventilators in Madhya Pradesh

india

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh ordered an inquiry on Saturday following a complaint by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers that the district administration in Chhindwara allegedly bought substandard and overpriced ventilators and blood pressure machines after Congress lawmaker Nakul Nath released ~25 lakh for the purpose from his constituency development fund.

As per a district administration official, the amount from MPLAD fund was released to the administration which deputed the civil surgeon of the district hospital to purchase the machines.

However, the BJP workers have complained that the price quoted for the equipment is five times its original cost and that the number of machines supplied is also less than what was ordered.

“On receiving the complaint, I ordered payment to the company concerned to be stopped immediately until an inquiry is conducted. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. Its report is expected in two days,” said Chhindwara collector Srinivas Sharma.

On his part, Nath said, “It’s unfortunate. If there has been any irregularity in the purchase of the machines, the guilty should be given stringent punishment.”

Meanwhile, an inquiry has also been ordered in Gwalior following complaints that wheat flour bags being distributed among the poor hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown weighed only 7.5 kg to 8 kg while their packing says they weigh 10 kg.