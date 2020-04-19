e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Row over cost of ventilators in Madhya Pradesh

Row over cost of ventilators in Madhya Pradesh

As per a district administration official, the amount from MPLAD fund was released to the administration which deputed the civil surgeon of the district hospital to purchase the machines.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 05:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Ventilators, recently provided by the World Health Organization, are pictured at the intensive care ward of a hospital.
Ventilators, recently provided by the World Health Organization, are pictured at the intensive care ward of a hospital.(Reuters file photo)
         

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh ordered an inquiry on Saturday following a complaint by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers that the district administration in Chhindwara allegedly bought substandard and overpriced ventilators and blood pressure machines after Congress lawmaker Nakul Nath released ~25 lakh for the purpose from his constituency development fund.

As per a district administration official, the amount from MPLAD fund was released to the administration which deputed the civil surgeon of the district hospital to purchase the machines.

However, the BJP workers have complained that the price quoted for the equipment is five times its original cost and that the number of machines supplied is also less than what was ordered.

“On receiving the complaint, I ordered payment to the company concerned to be stopped immediately until an inquiry is conducted. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. Its report is expected in two days,” said Chhindwara collector Srinivas Sharma.

On his part, Nath said, “It’s unfortunate. If there has been any irregularity in the purchase of the machines, the guilty should be given stringent punishment.”

Meanwhile, an inquiry has also been ordered in Gwalior following complaints that wheat flour bags being distributed among the poor hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown weighed only 7.5 kg to 8 kg while their packing says they weigh 10 kg.

tags
top news
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news