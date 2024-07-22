Row over Karnataka govt’s plan to issue guns to nomadic shepherds

The state government’s proposal to grant gun licenses to the nomadic shepherd community and permit them to graze sheep in forest areas has drawn criticisms from environmentalists and wildlife experts. Experts have warned that the proposed actions could violate the Wildlife Protection Act and exacerbate human-wildlife conflicts and poaching (PTI)

The proposal was put forward to help the shepherds in protecting their livestock from theft and allowing them to graze sheep in forest areas. During the meeting held on July 19 held by Siddaramaiah with all district commissioners in Bengaluru, he instructed them to issue firearms licenses to shepherds and to allow sheep grazing in forest areas.

Hassan deputy commissioner C Sathyambha confirmed the instructions, stating, “The CM instructed during the meeting to issue gun licenses to nomadic shepherds to protect themselves from sheep thefts. The CM also told us to take steps to allow sheep inside forests for grazing. We are already issuing gun licenses as per the law to applicants after verification.”

While the government claims these measures aim to protect herdsmen and their cattle from theft and to address the shortage of grazing pasture, no formal order or guidelines for sheep grazing within forests have been issued yet.

Following the meeting, experts have warned that the proposed actions could violate the Wildlife Protection Act and exacerbate human-wildlife conflicts and poaching. Colonel (Retd) CP Muthanna of the Coorg Wildlife Society said: “The process of issuing gun licenses involves verifying whether the applicant has adequate space to store and use the firearm. Licenses are usually not granted to individuals who do not own land.” He expressed concern that providing guns to nomadic tribes could increase illegal hunting within forest areas.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, grazing domestic animals is prohibited in national parks and reserve forests, and carrying firearms inside protected areas is forbidden. “The government’s directive blatantly violates this law,” Muthanna added. He further warned that introducing sheep into forest areas could spread diseases to wild animals, which would be untreatable. He emphasised that wild animals rely solely on forest resources for food and any disruption could lead to their destruction.

A deputy conservator of forests (DCF), speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concerns about the decision. “The decision of the state government would definitely affect forests and wildlife. If domestic animals are allowed inside forests, they would result in a shortage of fodder for wild animals. If nomadic shepherds misuse guns for poaching, it would further complicate the situation,” the DCF said.