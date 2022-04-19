RPF constable dead, cop injured in J&K attack

A head constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was killed and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police officials familiar with the matter said.

The deceased head constable was identified as Surinder Kumar while ASI Devraj was injured in the attack, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, Pulwama. In this terror incident, 2 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 1 RPF personnel succumbed & attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off,” a police spokesperson tweeted.

Both the personnel were having tea at a tea stall outside railway station in Kakapora when the attack took place. The two were rushed to a hospital where Kumar was declared dead on arrival, the officials cited above said.

Over the past three weeks, terrorists have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in the Valley. This was the ninth attack this month.

On Sunday, an army jawan was killed during a gunfight with terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.