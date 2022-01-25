RPN Singh joins BJP hours after resigning from Congress, talks of new beginning

RPN Singh, a former minister in the UPA government, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia and other BJP leaders in Delhi, hours after resigning from the Congress.

Minutes before this, Singh shared a post on Twitter stating this was a new beginning for him and he looked forward to his contribution towards nation building under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji,” the former Union minister in the previous Congress-led UPA government wrote.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi from the party's primary membership, Singh thanked the party head for giving him an opportunity to serve the nation and its people. Singh, who was a member of Parliament from the Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha, shared his resignation letter on social media.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," the letter stated. "I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, its people and the party."

The letter was followed by a confirmation that he will be starting a ‘new chapter’ in his political journey. “Today, when the entire nation is celebrating Republic Day, I am starting a new chapter in my political life. Jai Hind,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

