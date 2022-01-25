Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Former Union minister RPN Singh resigns from Congress, set to join BJP
uttar pradesh assembly election

Former Union minister RPN Singh resigns from Congress, set to join BJP

  • The resignation letter from RPN Singh was followed by a confirmation that he will be starting a ‘new chapter’ in his political career.
RPN Singh, former MP from Kushinagar and former Union minister of state for home affairs.(HT Photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Former Union minister RPN Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi from the party's primary membership ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Singh, who was a member of Parliament from the Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha, shared his resignation letter on social media.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," the letter stated. "I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, its people and the party."

The letter was followed by a confirmation that he will be starting a ‘new chapter’ in his political journey.

“Today, when the entire nation is celebrating Republic Day, I am starting a new chapter in my political life. Jai Hind,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

While Singh has not confirmed his next destination, he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which recently witnessed several backward caste leaders, including three ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government, switching to Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. He has changed his Twitter bio to ‘My motto India, First, Always’.

BJP, meanwhile, said an "eminent personality" will join the party at 2.30pm today, without offering further details.

Follow full election coverage here

